Russia Battles Four-Year Doping Ban

Russia's attempt to overturn its four-year ban from international sport got underway in Lausanne Monday, the latest chapter of a long-running and controversial saga over state-sanctioned doping. Global anti-doping body WADA in December last year declared the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to be non-compliant after being accused of manipulating testing data. The ban meant the country would miss the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics next year as well as football's 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

news Former Athletics Chief Guilty of Russian Doping Corruption Read more

A hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which opened Monday and is expected to last until Friday, has already caused division. WADA had requested that the proceedings be held in public, but following disagreement between all parties, the three CAS judges eventually opened the first session behind closed doors via teleconference. A decision will only be made public on an undisclosed date. Russia considers its ban to be legally indefensible. Former Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev described the suspension as "chronic anti-Russian hysteria". Crucial week for Russian sport The hearing is being billed as a landmark week for Russian sport and global anti-doping efforts. WADA, formed in 1999, also has plenty on the line after the U.S. threatened to pull its annual $2.7 million financing. U.S. lawmakers accused WADA of failing to implement governance reforms and have criticized the handling of the Russian scandal. Also, the International Olympic Committee and sports federations are expecting clear directives from CAS, eight months before the Tokyo Olympics. "WADA has left no stone unturned in preparation for this hearing and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to present our case clearly and fairly to the panel," said WADA president Witold Banka. "I remain convinced that the WADA Executive Committee made the right recommendation in this case last December. "As at every other stage, we are following due process in relation to RUSADA's compliance procedure as we continue to deal effectively with this complex matter."