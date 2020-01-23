WADA Provisionally Suspends Moscow Anti-Doping Lab for 'Serious Violation'

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday it had provisionally suspended the status of Moscow's anti-doping laboratory that had allowed it to analyze athlete biological passports (ABP) as Russia's doping scandal continues.

The move comes little more than a month after WADA barred Russians from competing under their country's flag at major international events for four years as punishment for having provided it with doctored laboratory data.

Russia's appeal against the sanctions, which also bar it from hosting or bidding for major events, will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

WADA said in a statement that the Moscow laboratory would not be allowed to carry out "any work related to the analysis of blood samples in connection with the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) program" pending disciplinary proceedings.