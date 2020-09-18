Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Troops Detained for Washing Shoes in Holy Water

The Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Kaliningrad. Viktor Zander / Wikicommons

A pair of Russian soldiers have been detained on charges of offending religious believers after they washed their shoes in holy water, Interfax reported Thursday. 

In a video that went viral this weekend, two young men can be seen laughing as they wash their shoes at a chapel next to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Russia’s westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad.

“This is holy water for them while we wash our feet, for real,” one of the several men who appear in the video can be heard saying.

Military investigators opened a criminal case into insulting religious beliefs against a Russian Navy contract soldier and a conscript following the incident, Interfax cited an unnamed source as saying.

The two Baltic Fleet soldiers hailing from Russia’s ethnically diverse Muslim-majority republic of Dagestan were reportedly detained Monday.

The soldiers could spend up to a year in jail on the charges.

Prosecutors have launched an inquiry into extremism, according to Interfax.

The Kaliningrad diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church called the foot-washing video “unpleasant” and welcomed a filmed apology posted by one of the culprits.

“We hope that other participants in the incident will follow his example and repent publicly,” it said in a statement.

The diocese added that it temporarily turned off the chapel’s water for planned renovations.  

Russia criminalized insulting the feelings of religious believers in 2013 after anti-Kremlin group Pussy Riot performed a “punk prayer” at a central Moscow cathedral, calling on the Virgin Mary to banish President Vladimir Putin.

Read more about: Religion

Read more

Russian Priests

Russian Priests Dump Holy Water From Airplane

Russian Orthodox priests in the city of Tver have gone to extreme heights to save residents from “drunkenness and fornication.”
Religious Celebration

Russian Buddhists Celebrate Kalachakra Religious Festival in Siberia

The Buddhist Kalachakra festival celebrates world peace and harmony.
Forbidden food

Nude ‘Divine Shawarma’ Ad Sparks Fury of Russian Church

The ad shows a nude model holding a doner sandwich to cover her breasts.
momentous visit

Putin Meets Pope Francis in Shadow of Ukraine Crisis, Arrives Late

The next day, Ukraine's Catholic leaders will meet at the Vatican to discuss the crisis in their country.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.