Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Astrologer, Yoga Teacher Charged for Promoting Popular Hindu Festival

Maha Shivratri, also known as “the great night of Shiva” is a widely recognized festival in Hinduism that celebrates “overcoming darkness and ignorance.” aakka aakka / Pixabay

A Russian astrologer and yoga instructor said she has been accused of illegal missionary work for organizing celebrations of a major Hindu festival.

Yekaterina Kalinkina, 47, faces a fine of 50,000 rubles ($650) for organizing and promoting events marking the festival of Maha Shivratri on social media in March, according to documents she posted Friday.

Maha Shivratri, also known as “the great night of Shiva” — the patron god of yoga, meditation and arts — is a widely recognized festival in Hinduism that celebrates “overcoming darkness and ignorance.”

The attached prosecution file notes that Kalinkina’s posts constitute illegal missionary work because she is not an authorized religious leader and “no religious association of the Hindu god Shiva is registered” in the central Russian republic of Udmurtia. 

Kalinkina said on social media that the administrative charges are “not fatal, but [they make] me think about the future.”

She wrote that she is contemplating “going underground” — continuing to teach yoga and organize big Hindu holidays, but without posting about them on social media — or emigrating from Russia.

“Option three is connecting with two more invincible and strong-minded people with a residence permit in Udmurtia and registering as the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ religious group,” Kalinkina said.

Many practitioners of Hinduism, the world’s third-largest religion, refer to their belief as Sanatana Dharma (“the Eternal way” in Sanskrit).

“After that, illegal missionary activity becomes legal,” Kalinkina wrote. 

“Do you know anyone that brave?” she asked her friends and followers on VKontakte, Russia’s equivalent of Facebook.

News of Kalinkina’s anticipated fine follows a U.S. Congressional panel’s proposal to blacklist Russia among the world’s “worst violators” of religious freedom. The designation would pave the way for sanctions, according to the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty news website.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said in an April 21 report that Russia in 2020 stepped up fines, detentions and criminal charges against religious minorities deemed to be “nontraditional.”

The Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian denomination whose members have long been viewed with suspicion in Russia and which was outlawed as “extremist” in 2017, were subjected to nearly 500 raids and almost 200 criminal cases against them that year.

Read more about: Religion

Read more

Free to leave

St. Petersburg Scientology Leader Released 2 Years Into Arrest

Ivan Matsitsky was detained on extremism, illegal entrepreneurship and incitement charges in 2017.
Big buddha

Europe’s Tallest Buddha Statue Unveiled in Russia

The 12.5-meter statue surpasses the previous record-holder in France.
Banned group

6 Jehovah’s Witnesses Jailed For ‘Extremism’ in Russia

They were detained during mass nationwide raids on suspicion of taking part in an “extremist organization.” 
concerned clergy

Russian Priest Who Signed Open Letter in Support of Protesters Says 'Government Threats' Not the Answer

"A state devoid of justice is no better than a band of robbers."

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.