Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Navy Accuses Russian Jets of ‘Unsafe’ Mediterranean Interception

Russia has previously defended its military flights and maneuvers in the Mediterranean, saying they are carried out according to international airspace regulations. Wikicommons

The United States on Wednesday accused Russia of intercepting one of its patrol planes over the Mediterranean Sea near Syria in an “unsafe, unprofessional” manner.

The U.S. Navy released footage showing two Russian Su-35 fighter jets intercepting a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft from the U.S. 6th Fleet, which oversees operations in the region. The footage, which was filmed Tuesday, shows the Russian planes hovering meters away from the P-8A’s wings.

The incident marks the third time in the past six weeks that a Russian military aircraft has approached a U.S. patrol plane over the Mediterranean.

“The intercept was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional due to the Russian pilots taking close station on each wing of the P-8A simultaneously, restricting the P-8A’s ability to safely maneuver,” the U.S. 6th Fleet said in a statement. 

“The unnecessary actions of the Russian Su-35 pilots were inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules, and jeopardized the safety of flight of both aircraft,” it added.

The U.S. Navy urged the Russian Air Force “to operate within international standards set to ensure safety.”

Russian fighter jets made similar intercepts of U.S. aircraft on April 15 and 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not issued a statement regarding the latest incident.

Russia has previously defended its military flights and maneuvers in the Mediterranean, saying they are carried out according to international airspace regulations.

Russian and NATO aircraft have conducted thousands of intercepts over international waters in the past four years, the top U.S. commander in Europe said in December. 

Read more about: United States , Defense

Read more

Serving an ultimatum

U.S. Warns Egypt Over $2Bln Russian Fighter Jet Deal – WSJ

Washington is reportedly urging its allies and partners to reconsider transactions with Russia.
Buzz Off

Kremlin Accuses U.S. of Stoking Tensions by Flying Bombers Near Its Borders

Russia intercepted a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber on Thursday.
Defense

U.S. Senate Panel Targets Russian and Chinese Threats in Massive Defense Bill

The $716 billion bill also extends a limitation on U.S.-Russian military cooperation.
Defense

U.S. Will Send Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Protect Ukraine — Ambassador

The Trump administration has lifted Obama-era non-lethal aid limits.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.