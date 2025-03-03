U.S. Defense Department Halts Cyber Operations Against Russia – Reports

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a pause on all of the country's cyber operations against Russia, including offensive actions, according to multiple U.S. media reports.
The order is part of an overall reevaluation of U.S. operations related to Russia, according to the New York Times, with the duration or extent of the pause unclear.
The Pentagon declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
"Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans or operations," a senior defense official said. "There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the Warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain."
The reported change comes as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, as well as days after Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a White House meeting.
Western countries have accused the Kremlin of masterminding a string of incidents aimed at trying to undermine support for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.
Trump, meanwhile, has cast himself as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, sidelining Kyiv and Europe while pursuing a rapprochement with Russia.
"We should spend less time worrying about Putin," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform late Sunday.
U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, speaking Sunday to CNN about reopening links to Russia, denied reports of the cyber policy change at the Defense Department.
"That has not been part of our discussions," Waltz said. "There will be all kinds of carrots and sticks to get this war to an end."
