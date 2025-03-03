U.S. Defense Department Halts Cyber Operations Against Russia – Reports

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a pause on all of the country's cyber operations against Russia, including offensive actions, according to multiple U.S. media reports.

The order is part of an overall reevaluation of U.S. operations related to Russia, according to the New York Times, with the duration or extent of the pause unclear.

The Pentagon declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

"Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans or operations," a senior defense official said. "There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the Warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain."

The reported change comes as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, as well as days after Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a White House meeting.