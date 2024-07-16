Russian Antivirus Firm Kaspersky to Wind Down U.S. Operations

Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab plans to gradually reduce its operations in the U.S. from July 20, the firm told state-run media on Monday.

Kaspersky’s exit comes after the U.S. Commerce Department sanctioned the company in June, banning it from selling and updating its popular antivirus software in the country.

"The company has carefully studied and assessed the implications of U.S. legal requirements and has made the sad and difficult decision to cease its active operations in the U.S., as it currently sees no prospects for doing business in this country," Kaspersky Lab told TASS.

Kaspersky had initially said it would fight the sales ban in court.