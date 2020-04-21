Russian Jets Buzz U.S., NATO Aircraft Over Baltic and Mediterranean

Russian jets have been involved in several flybys with U.S. and NATO aircraft over the Mediterranean and Baltic seas in recent days. The series of interceptions end a pause of at least six months in Russian and U.S. aircraft buzzing each other in Europe and the Mediterranean.

JUST IN: For the second time in four days, Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while intercepting a #USNavy P-8A Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft in @USNavyEurope.



Full Details: — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 20, 2020

A Russian Su-35 fighter intercepted the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” within 25 feet Sunday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement. It said a similar interaction occurred Wednesday over the same waters where an Su-35 flew an “inverted” maneuver within 25 feet of a P-8A. Russia’s military defended the intercept as compliant with international rules for the use of airspace over international waters. “A fighter from the air defense forces on duty at [Russia’s] Khmeimim air base [in Syria] was raised to identify the target,” the Defense Ministry was quoted by the state-run TASS news agency as saying. The ministry said the Russian fighter identified the U.S. Navy aircraft by its tail number and took it for escort. The P-8A then changed course away from Khmeimim.