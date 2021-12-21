Putin Warns of ‘Military-Technical’ Response to Western ‘Aggression’

President Vladimir Putin threatened a “military-technical” reaction Tuesday to what Russia perceives as threatening moves from the West in a new escalation of rhetoric amid Moscow's ongoing tensions with Western countries over Ukraine.
The West has for weeks raised alarm over Russian military buildup near Ukraine, while Moscow accuses U.S.-led NATO of threatening its security by expanding its presence near Russian borders.
“If our Western colleagues continue the obviously aggressive stance, we will take appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures and react harshly to unfriendly steps,” Putin said at a Defense Ministry board meeting, according to the state-run TASS news agency.
He did not specify which “military-technical” measures would be taken.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, said the U.S. has “expressed readiness” to launch dialogue with Russia on its proposed security guarantees that seek to limit NATO's eastward expansion.
But Putin stressed that Moscow will only accept “long-term, legally binding guarantees” with Washington, accusing the U.S. of withdrawing from international treaties “that for one reason or another become uninteresting to them.”
Russia last week sent the U.S. a list of sweeping demands that seek guarantees for NATO to abandon its military activities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia; to block future NATO membership for any post-Soviet country; and for the U.S. not to establish any new military bases on the territory of former Soviet states.
