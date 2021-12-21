Putin Warns of ‘Military-Technical’ Response to Western ‘Aggression’

President Vladimir Putin threatened a “military-technical” reaction Tuesday to what Russia perceives as threatening moves from the West in a new escalation of rhetoric amid Moscow's ongoing tensions with Western countries over Ukraine.

The West has for weeks raised alarm over Russian military buildup near Ukraine, while Moscow accuses U.S.-led NATO of threatening its security by expanding its presence near Russian borders.

“If our Western colleagues continue the obviously aggressive stance, we will take appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures and react harshly to unfriendly steps,” Putin said at a Defense Ministry board meeting, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

He did not specify which “military-technical” measures would be taken.