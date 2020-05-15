Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Football League to Restart Despite Rising Infections

By AFP
The Russian football association said in a statement that matches, suspended since March 17 because of the outbreak, would resume from June 21. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

The Russian Premier League will restart its season next month despite rising coronavirus infections, but behind closed doors, its governing body said Friday.

The Russian football association said in a statement that matches, suspended since March 17 because of the outbreak, would resume from June 21.

The Russian Premier League, the country's top football division, has eight rounds of matches remaining in the season.

"Unfortunately the remaining matches will be held without spectators," league president Sergei Pryadkin said.

He said resuming in late June would give players time to prepare to return to action.

"We will do everything to ensure the safety of all participants," Pryadkin added, noting that many players and coaches would have to return to Russia from abroad.

"We are sure that fans will support their teams from home."

Russia has registered 262,843 cases of the virus, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, and 2,418 deaths.

The country has been easing lockdown measures despite the number of new cases rising by about 10,000 per day, as President Vladimir Putin looks to reopen an economy battered by shuttered businesses.

On Saturday, Germany's Bundesliga will become the first of Europe's big five leagues to resume action, also without spectators.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Sport

Read more

unfiltered opinion

Russian Footballer Faces Punishment for Criticizing Putin’s Virus Response

In an interview, goalkeeper Yevgeny Frolov accused Putin of making “nonsense” statements and empty promises.
HEAVY DEFEAT

Russia’s Football Clubs Losing Almost $2M Every Day

As the Russian Premier League extends its season suspension until May 31, losses mount for elite football clubs.
try your luck

With Sports On Hold, Russia's Gamblers Bet on Coronavirus

Russians are betting on the likelihood of a Covid-19 vaccine, the chances of a Moscow lockdown and more.
on hold

‘We Respect It’: Russia Reacts to Tokyo Olympics’ Coronavirus Postponement

“The health of athletes, organizers and all IOC member state representatives is clearly the priority," Russia's sports minister said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.