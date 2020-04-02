Russia’s Football Clubs Losing Almost $2M Every Day

Russia’s top football clubs are losing around one billion rubles a week ($12.8 million) as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

All sporting events in Russia have been canceled and the Russian Premier League season has been suspended until at least 31 May. Business daily RBC reported that the 16 clubs in Russia’s top league of football could lose a total of ten billion rubles ($128 million) over the ten-week shutdown, which started on March 17.