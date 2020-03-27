Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

With Sports On Hold, Russia's Gamblers Bet on Coronavirus

Russians are betting on the likelihood of a Covid-19 vaccine, the chances of a Moscow lockdown and more. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

As the coronavirus pandemic has put sporting events around the world on hold, Russian bookkeepers and gambling enthusiasts have hinged their bets on something else: the coronavirus pandemic.

Major sporting events such as the UEFA Europa League and Champions League have been some of the first things to be shut down as world leaders worked to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus. Russia has suspended all football, hockey and basketball games from March 17 to April 10.

Russian bookmakers, facing a sharp decline in income, have kicked off betting on non-sport-related forecasts such as the likelihood of a Covid-19 vaccine, a Moscow lockdown or a buckwheat shortage in stores, the Mediazona news website reported this week.

At least two bookmaking websites, Betcity and PariMatch, have created new sections on their websites dedicated to betting on coronavirus-related events, Mediazona said. One bookmaker stopped taking bets entirely until sports tournaments are resumed.

“There are no matches, so bookmakers had to come up with something,” Mediazona quoted Championat.com journalist Pyotr Kondakov, who covers betting topics, as saying. “We had to adjust because there’s no getting around this.”

The betting section on Championat.com, one of the most popular Russian-language sports outlets, is now filled with non-sports forecasts including “Will Pornhub open access to premium subscriptions for Russians?” “Will Yury Dud make a film about coronavirus in 2020?” and “Will Russia face a shortage of buckwheat and toilet paper?”

Anna Appolonova, a spokeswoman for the Betting League bookmaker, told Mediazona that the number of bets made on cyber-sports has also drastically increased since the health crisis began to unfold.

According to Appolonova, nearly 80% of Betting League’s gamblers have started making bets on virtual football, an eightfold increase from this time last year. In particular, the LaLiga Santander Challenge, an online football tournament that featured famous offline athletes, drew some 23,000 bets.

The only offline sport event to see a spike in interest is the Belarussian Premier League, the only still-active football championship in Europe, with the number of bets on these matches increasing fourteenfold compared to last year, Appolonova said. Belarussian football is currently listed as the most popular betting category across all the bookmakers Mediazona studied.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Sport

Read more

on hold

‘We Respect It’: Russia Reacts to Tokyo Olympics’ Coronavirus Postponement

“The health of athletes, organizers and all IOC member state representatives is clearly the priority," Russia's sports minister said.
CORONAVIRUS IN RUSSIA

Litany of Blunders: Treatment of Coronavirus Patient Highlights Russia’s Shortcomings

David Berov is the first known Russian national to test positive for coronavirus while in the country. He told The Moscow Times his story.
musical healthcare

Russian TV Hosts Combat Coronavirus With The Power of Song

“We defeated the Nazis, we will also defeat this beast!” they sing.
Sport

Russian Football Coach: We All Said It Together – We Are S**t

The former coach of Russia’s national football team has revealed the painful discussions that took place following the team’s dismal performance at...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.