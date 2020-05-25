Russian Footballer Pogrebnyak Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Russia’s veteran international striker Pavel Pogrebnyak has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, his wife and lifestyle guru Maria Shatalova said Monday.

Pogrebnyak’s current team, FC Ural Yekaterinburg, had said that the 36-year-old had mild Covid-19 symptoms and was “feeling good” when it announced Friday that he fell ill.

Shatalova said earlier that she believes her husband became infected on a plane en route to training camp after Russian players resumed work ahead of the league’s plan to restart on June 21.