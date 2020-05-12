Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Telegram Ditches $1.7Bln Blockchain Launch

Founder Pavel Durov slams U.S. rules on crypto after months of delays and investor unrest.

Updated:
Telegram's TON project was supposed to launch in 2018. Alexei Zotov / TASS

Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov dropped plans to launch Telegram's TON blockchain project Tuesday, attacking the U.S. justice system for killing off the initiative.

The Telegram and Vkontakte founder had been developing the TON blockchain platform and Grams cryptocurrency for more than two years, successfully raising $1.7 billion from investors in an initial coin offering (ICO) in early 2018. It quickly ran into trouble, however, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the ICO was illegal and banned the sale of Grams in the U.S. and around the world.

In a statement posted on his Telegram on Tuesday, Durov wrote: “We have made the difficult decision not to proceed with TON … I am writing this post to officially announce that Telegram’s active involvement with TON is over.”

He added: “The technology we created allowed for an open, free, decentralized exchange of value and ideas. When integrated with Telegram, TON had the potential to revolutionize how people store and transfer funds and information. Unfortunately, a U.S. court stopped TON  from happening.”

In an attack on the SEC’s oversight of the crypto space, Durov added: “The court decision implies that other countries don’t have the sovereignty to decide what is good and what is bad for their own citizens … We — the 96% of the world’s population living elsewhere — are dependent on decision makers elected by the 4% living in the U.S.”

Read more about: Telegram

Read more

Censorship

Russia Could Ban Messaging Service Viber, Minister Says

“There aren’t any reasons to block Viber yet.”
Telegram

Russia's FSB Blocked Telegram Over Fears of New Cryptocurrency, RBC Reports

Telegram raised a reported $1.7 billion for a new cryptocurrency called “Gram” since February.
Telegram

Putin’s Internet Adviser Wants Regulator to Apologize for Russia’s Telegram Ban

Russian internet users have reported accessibility issues to online services since the ban went into effect this week.
Telegram

Pussy Riot Activist Ordered to Do Community Service for Throwing Paper Planes at FSB Building

Maria Alyokhina threw paper planes in support of the embattled Telegram instant messaging app.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.