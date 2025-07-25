Putin Calls for Expansion of Russian Nuclear Submarine Fleet

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the expansion of Russia’s submarine fleet “crucial” in ensuring Russia’s sovereignty and security, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.

At a meeting in Severodvinsk, in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk region, Putin said that “the Navy's submarine forces play a crucial role in ensuring Russia's sovereignty and security, protecting its interests and making a significant contribution to regional and global stability.”

Putin noted that, over the past six years, the Russian Navy has received five Borei-A class strategic missile submarines and four Yasen-M class multipurpose submarines.

Looking ahead, Putin said that the Navy is set to receive four more nuclear-capable Borei-class submarines in the coming years.

“Two of them are currently under construction,” Putin clarified. “These latest-generation strategic submarines are armed with Bulava ballistic missiles,” he said, referring to a submarine-launched ballistic missile first deployed in 2019.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports that the Russian fleet currently includes 12 submarines capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and that the subs were equipped with 192 missiles.

For comparison, SIPRI data show that the U.S. Navy operates 14 strategic submarines, armed with 280 missiles.