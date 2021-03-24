Telegram Raises $1Bln, With Russian Direct Investment Fund Buying Bonds

Telegram has sold more than $1 billion in bonds to international investors, founder Pavel Durov announced Tuesday — with Russia’s state-run Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) now among the firm's backers.

Durov, who founded Russia’s leading social network VKontakte before launching messaging app Telegram, said the investment will “enable Telegram to continue growing globally, while sticking to its values and remaining independent.”

The investment comes after Durov scrapped a $1.7 billion Telegram blockchain project last year after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruled the entrepreneur had raised funds through an illegal initial coin offering (ICO). He was forced to return more than $1 billion to investors who were asked to swallow a 28% loss on their initial investment.

RDIF did not take part in the initial bond auction, a Telegram representative told The Moscow Times. Instead, RDIF bought bonds worth around $2 million on the secondary market through its partnership with Abu Dhabi state fund, the Mubadala Investment Company, which invested a total of $75 million into the Telegram five year convertible bonds, which pay a 7% annual coupon.

“Russia's Direct Investment Fund is not on the list of investors we sold bonds to. We wouldn't be open to any transaction with this fund,” a Telegram representative told The Moscow Times.

“After Telegram completed the sale of bonds to investors, RDIF bought a small quantity of Telegram bonds in the secondary market.”