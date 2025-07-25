Putin Urges Investigators to Defend Traditional Values and Combat ‘Information Sabotage’

President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian investigative authorities to intensify efforts to safeguard what the Kremlin defines as “traditional values” and to counter what he described as mounting foreign interference in domestic affairs.

In a video address released Friday to mark Russia's professional holiday for investigative workers, Putin urged investigators to act decisively against what he termed “information sabotage and provocations,” saying such threats jeopardize Russia’s sovereignty, social unity and interethnic peace.

Putin also directed investigators to uncover financial crimes and fraud schemes, particularly those targeting elderly citizens and families of soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

His remarks expand upon earlier directives to prosecutors to monitor the activities of foreign governments, media organizations and NGOs.