Russian Communists Celebrate Lenin’s Birthday on Red Square Despite Lockdown

Coronavirus who? Members of Russia's Communist Party ignored Moscow's lockdown rules and staged a parade through Red Square to celebrate Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin's 150th birthday in front of his mausoleum.

Lenin, on the other hand, is dutifully following self-isolation regulations as his tomb is currently barred to the public.

