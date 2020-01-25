Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Orders Prosecutor General to Review Moscow Protester's Conviction

By Reuters
Updated:
Kotov's lawyers had previously complained to the Constitutional Court that his conviction was unconstitutional. Andrei Vasilyev / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Prosecutor General to investigate if a guilty verdict for Moscow protester Konstantin Kotov was lawful, the Kremlin said.

A Moscow court sentenced Kotov, a 34-year-old programmer, to four years in prison in September for "repeated" participation in unauthorized rallies, under a widely criticized law that has made non-violent protests a criminal offence.

The court said Kotov "disregarded basic constitutional principles" because he continued to take part in unauthorized protests after being found guilty of violating legislation on public gatherings.

Putin ordered an investigation into Kotov's conviction to establish if the verdict was lawful and justified, the Kremlin said on its website.

Read more about: Protest , Moscow

Read more

Protest

Muscovites Hesitant to Protest Housing Demolition Scheme, Poll Finds

One-third of Muscovites who voted against the controversial housing demolition program would participate in protests against the scheme, according to a poll...
Protest

Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

At least 8,000 marched in the streets of Moscow on Sunday to protest against the demolition of the capital's four and five-story residential buildings...
Protest

Pushkin Caught in the Middle of Moscow's Protests

Russia's beloved poet Alexander Pushkin is caught in a political battle in Moscow. Apparently he's innocent.
Protest

Orthodox Christians Protest Arrest of Anti-Church Activists

Orthodox Christians will protest the arrest of activists against the construction of an Orthodox church in the Torfyanka Park in northern Moscow, the RIA...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.