Fire Kills Uzbek Laborers in Siberian Village

By Reuters
Flames engulfed a wooden building in the Tomsk region early on Tuesday. Emergency Situations Ministry

A fire killed 11 people, most of them laborers from Uzbekistan, in a wooden building in Siberia early on Tuesday, according to emergency services and Russian news agencies.

Officials say that two people managed to escape the flames that destroyed the single-story building in a village in the region of Tomsk.

Many of the dead had been working at a logging plant, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited an emergency service official as saying that the fire was probably caused by a short-circuit in a heater.

Ten of the dead were Uzbek nationals and one was a Russian woman, RIA said.

