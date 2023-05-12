Ravaged By Fires, a Tatar Village in West Siberia Calls on Tatarstan to Fund Reconstruction

Residents of Yuldus, a Tatar village in western Siberia destroyed by ongoing forest fires, have called on the head of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan to invest 500 million rubles ($6.5 million) into the area’s reconstruction. “The republic won’t lose much [by allocating] half a million, but…we will know that Tatarstan hasn’t forgotten about us,” local resident Ruzan Khafizov said in a video appeal to Tatarstan’s leader Rustam Minnikhanov published Thursday. “Thank you very much in advance, dear president,” Khafizov added, referring to Minnikhanov by the title that he was stripped of last year. Yuldus, which is located in the Kurgan region some 100 kilometers northwest of the regional capital, was swept by deadly forest fires earlier this week. At least seven of the village’s roughly 500 residents have been killed in the blaze, while 80% of its buildings were destroyed.

“Only one street with residential buildings remained untouched…The first-aid station also burned down,” Hafizov told the Tatar news outlet 116.ru. Yuldus — also known by its Tatar name, Echken — is believed to have been founded by Tatar refugees who fled the territories of the Kazan Khanate after it was captured by Ivan the Terrible in 1552. Its population has remained largely homogenous ever since, with local Tatars preserving their language and cultural traditions. “I have always called this Tatar village the capital of Tatars of the Kurgan region,” said Danis Shakirov, head of the executive committee of the World Congress of Tatars, a government-linked body supporting the Tatar diaspora worldwide. The World Congress of Tatars was among several Tatar institutions that initiated aid and donation drives in light of the tragedy in Yuldus. The institution raised 2 million rubles ($25,970) and 20 tons of humanitarian aid in just a few days since its announcement. “We have united. The entirety of the Tatar world got involved, not just the republic of Tatarstan,” Shakirov told The Moscow Times. Most residents of Yuldus were initially relocated to a nearby village away from the fires. Once the first aid shipments reached Yuldus, a temporary shelter for the affected families was set up at a local school — one of the few buildings to have survived the blaze.