Russia’s Tatarstan to Rename Regional Presidency

The head of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan will lose the title of “president,” the last remaining symbol of Russian federalism following the Kremlin’s decades-long centralization of power.

Tatarstan’s president will instead hold the title “Rais,” an Arabic term meaning “leader,” according to the publication.

Lawmakers in the majority Muslim region introduced a new bill to change the Tatarstan leader’s title a day after a large majority voted down a previous set of amendments that demoted Tatarstan’s presidency.

Tatarstan’s legislative assembly voted to approve the changes in their final reading Friday, news agencies reported.

Lawmakers are expected to adopt the new amendments to Tatarstan’s constitution by year’s end to bring it in line with Russia’s 2020 Constitution and a 2021 law abolishing regional presidencies.

Current Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, however, will retain the title “president” until his term expires in September 2025, they added.