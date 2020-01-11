Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russians Fighting in Libya Do Not Represent the State, Putin Says

By Reuters
During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow, Putin said it was time to hold Libya peace talks in Berlin, as it was important to end the conflict in the country. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin, asked on Saturday whether mercenaries known as the Wagner Group were fighting in Libya, said that if there are Russians in Libya, they are not representing the Russian state, nor are they paid by the state.

Russian private military contractors have clandestinely fought in support of Russian forces in Syria and Ukraine, Reuters and other media have previously reported. The contractors are recruited by a private military group known as Wagner Group whose members are mostly ex-service personnel.

The Russian state denies it uses mercenaries abroad.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow, Putin said it was time to hold Libya peace talks in Berlin, as it was important to end the conflict in the country. Merkel said at the same press conference that Germany plans to start sending out invitations for the peace talks soon.

Read more about: Germany , Middle East , Libya

Read more

strong ties

Saudi Visit Signals Putin's Deepening Middle East Influence

The two sides signed more than a dozen memoranda of understanding, including in the fields of energy, petrochemicals and transport.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin’s Russia Is a Middle Eastern Country

After centuries as the dividing line between Europe and Asia, Russia has found its natural place among the oil dictatorships.
opinion
Yury Barmin

What Smoke Signals Are Russia’s Arms Deals Sending? (Op-ed)

Just like in Soviet times, Moscow is using weapons deals to form alliances and pressure rivals.
Crimea

Lavrov: Moscow Has Proof That Kiev Behind 'Sabotage' in Crimea

Moscow has claimed that it possesses proof that the Ukrainian government planned sabotage operations in Crimea. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.