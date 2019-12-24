Russia Releases Japanese Fishing Boats Detained Near Disputed Islands

Russia on Tuesday released five Japanese fishing boats detained last week near Russian-controlled islands claimed by Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, adding that all crew members are in good health.

The boats were fishing for octopus near the disputed islands when they were detained by Russian ships on Dec. 17.

"The five ships and crew members, 24 in total, left for Nemuro, Hokkaido, at around 10 a.m.," Suga told a regular news conference, referring to a port on Japan's main northern island.

"They are expected to arrive at Nemuro this evening. At the moment, there's no problem with the health of the crew members."