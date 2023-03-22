Poland Voices Concern About 'Dangerous' Russia-China Alliance

Poland's prime minister on Wednesday branded the China-Russian alliance "dangerous" after Chinese leader Xi Jinping wrapped up a three-day visit to Moscow.

"The Chinese president's visit to Moscow makes us anxious, this China-Moscow axis is dangerous," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Warsaw.

Xi left Russia on Wednesday following a summit with President Vladimir Putin that they said heralded a "new era" in their relations, putting on a display of unity against the West.

Putin and Xi discussed the war in Ukraine, but their talks ended with no apparent signal of a breakthrough on how to end the fighting.