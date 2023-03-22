Poland Voices Concern About 'Dangerous' Russia-China Alliance

Poland's prime minister on Wednesday branded the China-Russian alliance "dangerous" after Chinese leader Xi Jinping wrapped up a three-day visit to Moscow.
"The Chinese president's visit to Moscow makes us anxious, this China-Moscow axis is dangerous," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Warsaw.
Xi left Russia on Wednesday following a summit with President Vladimir Putin that they said heralded a "new era" in their relations, putting on a display of unity against the West.
Putin and Xi discussed the war in Ukraine, but their talks ended with no apparent signal of a breakthrough on how to end the fighting.
Putin praised Beijing's 12-point position paper on the conflict, which includes a call for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.
But Poland, one of Ukraine's closest allies, raised alarm about the increased cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.
"We are trying to convince China not to support Russia in its aggressive international policy," Morawiecki told reporters.
The Kremlin on Wednesday shrugged off the West's "hostile" reaction to the summit between Putin and Xi.
"As for the reaction of the collective West, the fact that on all issues this reaction took on an unfriendly and hostile nature is not news to anyone," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.