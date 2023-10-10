Pro-Russia Japanese MP Resigns From Party Over Moscow Trip

A pro-Russia Japanese lawmaker left his opposition party Tuesday after facing criticism for making a surprise visit to Moscow and declaring his support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Muneo Suzuki, a former parliamentary vice-minister of foreign affairs, submitted a letter of resignation to the center-right opposition Japan Innovation Party, the party's secretary-general Fumitake Fujita said.

The party had been taking steps to expel him over the trip, but Suzuki told leaders that he wished to leave of his own accord, Fujita said.

"The party decided to accept his wish," Fujita said at a press conference.