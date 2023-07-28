Japan Expands Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Japan on Friday announced an expanded list of sanctions against Russia that includes an export ban on hybrid and electric vehicles.

Tokyo has already frozen the assets of Russian individuals and groups and banned the export of goods to Russia's military-related organizations, as well as the export of construction and engineering services.

On Friday, the government expanded the list of goods under its export ban to include vehicles fitted with engines exceeding 1,900 cubic centimeters in capacity, as well as hybrid and electric cars, the Japanese trade ministry said in a statement.

The new sanctions, approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, will take effect on Aug. 9.