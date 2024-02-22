Japan Expands Russia Export Ban 

Japan has expanded its list of goods banned from being exported to Russia, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Until now, Japan’s export ban included electronic components and equipment, machine parts, communication equipment and tools used to manufacture semiconductors.

A sixth major category in Japan’s export ban now includes automated computer numerical control machine tools.

According to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry cited by Kommersant, the latest additions to the ban were included “with the cooperation of leading countries, including [Japan's], based on the results of analyzing and identifying the details in Russian weapons used in Ukraine.”