Japan Expands Russia Sanctions With Fresh Asset Freezes, Export Bans

Japan on Friday announced asset freezes for dozens of individuals and entities, as well as sweeping export bans, as part of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Tokyo’s asset freeze list expanded to 11 Russian executives and one North Korean, as well as 29 military-related groups, three Russian banks and one Georgian bank. They are all accused of helping Moscow evade sanctions, with Japan’s Foreign Ministry saying the bank assets will be frozen on Feb. 9.
Tokyo also banned exports for 22 military-related companies from Russia, as well as 31 non-Russian entities accused of sanctions evasion.
Eleven of the foreign companies are based in Hong Kong, eight in Turkey, seven in mainland China, two in Kyrgyzstan and one each in Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.
The export bans go into effect from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, according to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
Japan also updated its list of goods banned from being exported to Russia to 335 items, including motorcycles, acoustic equipment, construction vehicle engines and cranes. Those export bans go into effect on Jan. 23.
The measures are part of Japan’s commitment toward the G7’s agreement to “starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine.”
Tokyo has already frozen the assets of Russian individuals and groups and banned the export of goods to Russia’s military-related organizations, as well as the export of construction and engineering services.
