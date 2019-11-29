Support The Moscow Times!
Putin's 2020 Calendar Shows a Less Shirtless Side of Russia’s President

putin-calendar.com

Out with the bare chest, in with the statesmanship.

The 2020 Vladimir Putin calendar has dispensed with the Russian president’s rugged machismo in favor of a more serious, stately image. 

At least six Kremlin-approved 2020 Putin wall calendars and at least one desktop version are on sale, The Washington Post reports.

putin-calendar.com

They feature a fully clothed Putin entertaining foreign leaders, cuddling animals and lighting a candle in church. 

One calendar does show Putin working out in his residence and stretching in a judo uniform — the only hints of his shirtless past.

Foreign leaders who make a cameo appearance include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sitting alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Putin watches a judo match, his favorite sport.

U.S. President Donald Trump makes at least three appearances in the calendar’s various iterations, either seated next to Merkel and Macron, shaking hands with Putin behind a podium.

In one of the calendars, Trump is walking behind Putin to make the Russian president look taller than he is.

