Putin Says Russia Fighting for 'Historical Lands' at Pro-War Rally

President Vladimir Putin said Russia is fighting for its “historical lands” Wednesday as Russia marks one year of its bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a state-organized concert marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday, Putin delivered a notably short address to the crowd of tens of thousands.

“I've just been hearing from the highest military command that at this very moment there is an ongoing fight on our historical lands, for our people. It is led by similarly brave fighters like the ones standing beside us here right now,” he said, flanked by Russian soldiers.

Putin has repeatedly invoked Ukraine’s past under the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, as well as the ancient Kyivan Rus state, as justification for invading the pro-Western country.

"Today, defending our interests, our people, our culture, language and territory, our entire nation is the defender of our Fatherland,” Putin said.

“I bow to all of you,” he added.

Following a performance of the national anthem, Putin went on to give handshakes to military personnel on the stage, while the stadium chanted “Russia!”

“When we are together, no one can be our equal. For the unity of the Russian nation!” Putin said, before calling on the crowd to chant “Russia!” again.

Putin’s brief appearance follows Tuesday’s state-of-the-nation address — his first since launching the invasion — where he vowed to keep waging war and blamed the West for starting hostilities in Ukraine.

Braving subzero temperatures, the attendees at Moscow’s Luznhniki Stadium — one of Russia’s largest sports venues — waved Russian tricolor flags and gave muted applause between performances and speeches.

Most in attendance appeared to be employees of state-run institutions who were obliged to show up.

According to internal correspondence shared with The Moscow Times by a state employee, one Moscow state institution forced 70% of its workers to go to the concert.

“I didn’t really want to go to the concert, but at least I’ll visit the stadium, I’ve never been there,” a man in his 50s making his way toward Luzhniki Stadium told The Moscow Times earlier Wednesday.