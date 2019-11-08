Russian Football Fans Brawl in Street Battles at Away Game in Hungary

Fans of CSKA Moscow clashed with fans of Hungary’s Ferencváros TC ahead of the two teams’ UEFA Europa League match in Budapest, as seen in videos posted on social media.



The first clash happened in the Budapest metro Thursday, when CSKA fans packed metro cars, then broke glass bottles and doused the police with water.

The OFNEWS Telegram channel reported that CSKA fans teamed up with hooligans from Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia and Serbia’s FK Partizan against fans from Ferencváros and Poland’s WKS Śląsk Wrocław. As many as 300 people were reportedly involved in the brawl.

On their way to the stadium, CSKA hooligans clashed with other local fans. Videos show a heavy police presence in the streets, with mounted police and police dogs. One group of Russian fans was reportedly attacked by Hungarian fans shouting anti-Russian slogans.