Russia Takes Part in Talks Between Syria and Kurdish-Led SDF

The Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been holding negotiations with Russian participation, a Syrian Kurdish politician said on Sunday, expressing hope for a deal that would halt a Turkish attack.

Ahmed Suleiman, a senior member of the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party in Syria, said the talks were being held at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Latakia, although a source close to the Syrian government said they were taking place in Damascus.

Suleiman did not say if he or his party — which is independent from the SDF — had a role in the process.

The head of the SDF media office, Mustafa Bali, said he had "no comment" when asked about Suleiman's remarks. "We have confirmed from the start of the (Turkish) invasion that we will study all options that could spare our people ethnic cleansing," he said.

The source close to the Syrian government said meetings between the SDF and Damascus had taken place before and after the latest Turkish offensive.