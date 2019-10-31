Support The Moscow Times!
Turkey Considers Handing 18 Captured Syrian Troops to Russia

By Reuters
Syrian government troops. Zuma / TASS

Turkey is in talks with Russia to hand over 18 people believed to be members of the Syrian government forces, who were captured near the northern Syrian town of Ras Al Ain, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 18 people, had been captured near Ras al Ain, which Turkey targeted in its offensive, and added that the issue was being coordinated with Russian officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey-backed Syrian rebels said they had arrested an undisclosed number of Syrian army soldiers near Tel Hawa, in the Ras al Ain countryside.

