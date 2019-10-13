Support The Moscow Times!
Syria Must Be Freed From Foreign Military Presence – Putin

By Reuters
Anas Alkharboutli / dpa / TASS

Syria must be freed from foreign military presence, Russian President Vladimir Putin according to Russian news agencies.

"Everyone who is illegitimately on the territory of any state, in this case Syria, must leave this territory. This applies to all states," Putin told RT, Arabik Sky News and Al Arabiya in an interview, excerpts from which were quoted by the Russian agencies.

Putin also said Russian forces in Syria were also ready to leave the country as soon as new legitimate Syrian government tells Moscow it no longer needs its help.

