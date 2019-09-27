Support The Moscow Times!
Kremlin Says It Doesn't Want Trump-Putin Transcripts To Made Public

Dmitry Peskov Mikhail Metsel / TASS

The Kremlin has said it hopes that discussions between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will remain secret following the scandal that erupted over Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s leader.

Transcripts from Trump and Putin’s face-to-face meetings have not been made public, with reports saying Trump has gone to “extraordinary lengths” to conceal them. During a July phone call, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, the U.S. president's likely opponent in the 2020 election — a request that has sparked a political firestorm in Washington this week.

“Of course, we would like to hope that in our bilateral relations, where there are already a lot of very serious problems, we won’t reach such situations,” the RBC news website quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Friday.

