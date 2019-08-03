Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Police Detain Prominent Opposition Activist Sobol Before Protest

By Reuters
Lyubov Sobol AP / TASS

Russian police on Saturday detained prominent opposition activist Lyubov Sobol ahead of a planned protest in Moscow to demand free elections.

Thousands of Russian opposition protesters are expected to try and rally again in Moscow on Saturday despite a sweeping police crackdown and ban on the event.

Sobol had called on people to attend the demonstration, which authorities in Moscow had refused to sanction.

Sobol, who is on hunger strike, was detained in a taxi as she tried to make her way to the protest and driven off in a police van. 

Read more about: Protests

Read more

opinion
Sergey Radchenko

I Will Be Joining the Moscow Protests Today. Here's Why

There will be many young people on the streets today. And at least one history professor.
opinion
Sam Greene

Violent Crackdowns on Russian Opposition Reveal Dangerous Policy Shift

The level of confrontation between the Kremlin and the Russian opposition has increased, and along with it the scale and severity of the law-enforcement...
opinion
Pavel Aptekar

Kremlin’s Violent Response to Protests in Moscow Is A Dangerous Game

The authorities have moved from compromise to crackdown.
opinion
Kirill Martynov

Russian Voters Are Stuck Between Rebellion and Apathy

The Kremlin no longer knows how to engage in politics, but will not allow anybody else the responsibility. What’s left for voters?

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.