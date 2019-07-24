Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Moves to Ban Keeping Businessmen in Detention for No Reason

Moskva News Agency

Russian lawmakers have approved legislation banning law enforcement authorities from extending pre-trial detentions for businesspeople without reason amid criticism over the criminalization of business disputes. 

Officials are seeking to lure investment to boost Russia’s struggling economy and President Vladimir Putin has called for an end to unfounded probes into so-called economic crimes. However, government polling has found that a fear of criminal investigations is growing among businesspeople.

Russia’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved the third and final reading of a draft law requiring investigators to provide sufficient reasoning for extending entrepreneurs’ pre-trial detentions.

“It’s forbidden to place CEOs and individual entrepreneurs in detention centers in order not to inhibit business activity during the investigation,” State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

The changes will affect suspects under investigation for embezzlement, fraud, abuse of power, property damage and other economic crimes.

The bill, which passed in the State Duma almost two years after its submission, needs to gain upper-house approval and Putin’s signature before becoming law.

Shortly after the high-profile arrest of U.S. investor Michael Calvey on suspicion of fraud in February, Putin voiced support for an end to extending pre-trial detentions during the investigation phase. 

Read more about: Business

Read more

Rainy day fund

IMF Advises Russia Not to Spend Its National Welfare Fund

Reserves have reached almost $500 billion.
Foreign investment

Arrested U.S. Investor Calvey Wants to Go to Putin’s Economic Forum

Calvey's enthusiasm for the St. Petersburg event comes even as he is being held under house arrest.
Grain race

Russia and Ukraine Vie for Title of Top Grain Exporter

Both are forecast to export almost 50 million metric tons this year.
Crackdown

U.S. Investor Calvey Detained in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud

Michael Calvey is the founder and a senior partner at the Baring Vostok equity funds group.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.