Russian Parliament Urges Government to Impose Tough Sanctions on Georgia

By Reuters
The Russian parliament on Tuesday unanimously backed a resolution urging the government to impose tough economic sanctions on Georgia over what it called the country's unfriendly actions towards Moscow.

Russia in recent weeks has complained about anti-Russian protests in Georgia and on Monday condemned an obscenity-laden tirade against President Vladimir Putin on a Georgian TV station, calling it an unacceptable provocation by radical political forces in the ex-Soviet republic.

The Kremlin has already responded to events by suspending passenger flights between the two countries, a move that threatens to hurt Georgia's tourist industry since over 1 million Russians visit each year.

Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, said on Tuesday it wanted Moscow to go further and recommended the government impose economic sanctions on Tbilisi.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Duma, said parliamentarians wanted Moscow to ban the import of Georgian wine and mineral water and halt financial remittances by Georgian citizens working in Russia.

