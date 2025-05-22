Bank of Georgia Restricts Luxury Spending for Russian Cardholders

The Bank of Georgia has restricted Russian cardholders from making luxury goods purchases of more than 300 euros, Russian and Georgian media reported Thursday.

Visa and Mastercard transactions over $300, 300 euros or 300 British pounds are now restricted at “certain” luxury retailers abroad, a Bank of Georgia representative told the RBC business outlet.

The EU banned the export of luxury goods worth over 300 euros to Russia in March 2022, and expanded the measure in December 2023 to include high-end goods regardless of origin. The United States imposed similar sanctions in 2022, but targeted specific product categories rather than applying a value threshold.

“The Bank of Georgia has adhered to and is following the sanctions requirements imposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom,” the bank told the Georgian news outlet Tabula.