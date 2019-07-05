Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Aide’s Assistant Detained on Treason Charges

Telegram / sneakerscourt

An assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide in the Urals has been detained on suspicion of state treason, news outlets have reported Friday.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier in the day it had taken Alexander Vorobyov into custody on treason charges on Thursday. He faces 12-20 years in prison and fines up to 500,000 rubles ($7,900) if found guilty.

Vorobyov told a Moscow court that he serves as an assistant to Nikolai Tsukanov, the presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District, Interfax reported.

The court did not give details about the criminal case against him.

An Alexander Vorobyov, 39, is listed as Tsukanov’s assistant as of July 2018 on the federal district website. The official’s biography on the website states that Putin sent Vorobyov a letter of appreciation sometime last year. 

Vorobyov appeared in court wearing a camouflage mask, photos published by Russian media showed.

Read more about: Court cases

Read more

Abyzov investigation

Drugs Found in Arrested Russian Ex-Minister’s Apartment, Investigators Claim

Former minister Mikhail Abyzov faces up to 20 years behind bars on suspicion of embezzling $62 million.
Verdict reached

Russians, Opposition Figures Sentenced Over Role in 2016 Montenegro Coup Attempt

One of the aims of the coup attempt was to prevent Montenegro from joining NATO.
No vacancy

Czech Court Says Hotel Owner Rightly Banned Russians Over Crimea

The hotel owner protested Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in spring 2014 by banning Russian tourists.
Political arrest

Russian Director Serebrennikov Released on Bail After 1.5 Years of House Arrest

Supporters of the Gogol Center's artistic director say the charges levied against him are politically motivated.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.