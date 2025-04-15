Young Russians Given Lengthy Prison Sentences for Ukraine-Linked Helicopter Arson

A military court in Moscow sentenced five young Russians to lengthy prison terms on terrorism charges for allegedly setting fire to a helicopter on behalf of Ukraine, authorities said Tuesday.

The group was accused of being paid by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry intelligence agency (HUR) to destroy a Ka-32 search and rescue helicopter at Moscow’s Ostafyevo International Business Airport in April 2024.

HUR later shared a video of the burning aircraft, claiming the helicopter had been used by the Russian military. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office estimated the damages at over 690 million rubles ($8.4 million).

Moscow’s Second Western Military Garrison Court convicted all five defendants of terrorism, with four also found guilty of conspiring to commit sabotage. Prior to the helicopter arson, the group was also accused of receiving 15,000 rubles ($132) to set fire to a railway relay cabinet in the Moscow region.