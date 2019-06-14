Russian Runner Suspended for Working With Banned Coach – Reports

Russian runner Artyom Denmukhametov has been provisionally suspended for working with banned coach Vladimir Kazarin, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Athletes are not allowed to receive training, strategy, nutritional or medical advice from coaches or medical staff serving doping bans, according to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules — and they face sanctions if they do.

Kazarin was banned for life after a 2015 report commissioned by WADA found that he had given athletes banned performance-enhancing drugs.

The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics, including doping, wrote on Twitter that the charge against Denmukhametov came as a result of an investigation carried out with the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA.