Russian Labor Day Detainees Declared ‘Prisoners of Conscience’

The scores of demonstrators arrested at Labor Day processions in Russia this week have been declared prisoners of conscience, the Amnesty International human rights organization said on Thursday.

Russian riot police and national guardsmen detained 131 people during May Day protests on Wednesday, sometimes using extreme force to take anti-government activists into custody. Most of the detentions took place in St. Petersburg, where 68 people were taken into custody after several hundred people took to the streets to call for fair elections.