‘Crucified Jesus’ Detained Outside Moscow FSB Headquarters

Pavel Krisevich replicated the crucifixion of Jesus Christ while other activists in raincoats labeled “FSB” doused the surrounding area with a harmless burning liquid and scattered folders signifying criminal cases, according to the Znak.com news website. Organizers said they wanted to draw attention to the FSB’s activities, the Associated Press reported .

A Russian activist has been detained for staging a half-naked crucifixion stunt outside the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow, witnesses reported late Thursday.

Law enforcement officers detained Krisevich and took him to a police station, where he was charged with multiple violations of rules for holding public events, the police monitoring website OVD-Info reported. He faces up to 30 days in jail if found guilty.

Krisevich is scheduled to face an appeal hearing Friday morning for a previous stunt during the sentencing of several young activists on charges of extremism in August, according to OVD-Info. A court fined him the equivalent of $130 for cutting a mannequin’s throat outside the court building.

In August, Krisevich “hanged” himself off a bridge in St. Petersburg in support of Russian and Belarusian political prisoners.