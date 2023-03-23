FSB Bans Climate Activist’s Family From Russia for Half a Century

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has banned the family of prominent Russian-Armenian climate activist and anti-war campaigner Arshak Makichyan from entering Russia for the next 50 years, he announced on social media Wednesday.

“It is a lifetime ban, even for my younger brother,” the activist tweeted.

Arshak Makichyan, whose family fled the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and settled in Russia in 1995, was stripped of his Russian citizenship — the only one he holds — along with his father Artur Makichyan and brother Gago Makichyan last month.

While Arshak fled Russia with his wife shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year and is currently living in Germany, his father and brother both initially remained in the country despite being stripped of their citizenship. They were both forced to leave Russia last month after they were detained by law enforcement and given a court order to leave the country immediately.