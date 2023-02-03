Russia Orders Climate Activist’s Family Out of the Country

Russian authorities this week ordered the family members of the prominent climate and anti-war activist Arshak Makichyan to leave the country.

Makichyan was stripped of Russian citizenship — the only one he holds — along with his father and a brother in October, a move that the activist and his lawyers labeled as a deliberate attempt to silence Kremlin critics.

The decision to revoke the citizenship of Makichyan and his family members was based on a court ruling claiming they provided false information when applying for Russian citizenship in 2002.

Makichyan and his wife were forced to flee Russia when the invasion of Ukraine began last February. But his family, Armenians who fled the Karabakh war and settled in Russia in 1995, had stayed in the country despite being deprived of their citizenship.