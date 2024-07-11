Russia Jails Exiled Politician Leonid Gozman 8.5 Years in Absentia for War Criticism

Exiled Russian opposition politician Leonid Gozman has been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison in absentia for criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Moscow judicial press service said Thursday.

Gozman, 73, was charged in connection with his criticism of the invasion of Ukraine on his Facebook profile and Telegram channel, as well as in appearances on political shows on YouTube.

Moscow’s Gagarinsky District Court found Gozman guilty of spreading “fake news” about the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine on Thursday.

Gozman denies the charges.