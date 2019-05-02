Navalny, Khodorkovsky Aides Jailed After Violent Arrests

Two aides to opposition leader Alexei Navalny and exiled former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky have been jailed for 10 days following May Day protests that ended in mass arrests on Wednesday.

The violent detention of Alexander Shurshev, who heads Navalny’s St. Petersburg office, and the nonviolent detention of Andrei Pivovarov, who chairs Khodorkovsky’s Open Russia pro-democracy group, were caught on camera during the marches. They were among 68 people taken into custody in St. Petersburg that day, while at least 124 were detained overall across Russia.