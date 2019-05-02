First Russian to Referee Champions League Final

Anastasia Pustovoitova UEFA / Twitter

Former women’s national football team defender Anastasia Pustovoitova will be the first Russian national to referee a Champions League final after the UEFA selected her to officiate the women’s final later this month.

Olympique Lyonnais play FC Barcelona Femenino in Hungary on May 18. No Russian — male or female — has refereed a Champions League final since the annual club competition’s modern-day inception in the early 1990s.

Pustovoitova will be flanked by fellow Russian Yekaterina Kurochkina, Romania’s Claudia Iugulescu and Hungary’s Katalin Kulcsár, the UEFA Referees Committee announced on Wednesday.

Pustovoitova, 38, has also been tapped to officiate the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France this summer, the committee said.

Read more about: Football , Sport

Read more

Sport

Igor Akinfeyev, Russia's 'Foot of God' World Cup Hero, Announces International Retirement

Akinfeyev said he had “come to the realization it’s time to make way for the younger colleagues and focus on my hometown club.”
World Cup

Russian Footballer Cheryshev Cleared of Wrongdoing by Anti-Doping Agency

Spain's anti-doping agency has closed its investigation into Russian football player Denis Cheryshev.
Sport

Angry Fans Flood John Terry's Instagram After Ex-England Captain Spurns Spartak Move

Terry took to social media on Wednesday to announce he had declined Spartak’s contract offer.
Sport

Russian Football Coach: We All Said It Together – We Are S**t

The former coach of Russia’s national football team has revealed the painful discussions that took place following the team’s dismal performance at...